All You Can Eat Wings – Bone-In and Boneless – Are Back at Select Texas Applebee’s!

‘Best Wings, Best Value, Period,’ Confirms World-Record Chicken Wing Eater and Former Applebee’s Server

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As the saying goes, everything is Bigger in Texas. And, according to one expert source, the revived All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Wings (Bone-in and Boneless) offer at Applebee’s in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas, is also Better … and Endless!

Apple Texas, the Texas-based Applebee’s franchisee partner that owns and operates 62 Applebee’s restaurants in its home state, reintroduced its guest favorite All You Can Eat offering today for just $14.99, which includes endless fries.

“A world champion competitive eater ate 181 wings! I am excited to challenge our guests and offer them the opportunity to beat this Applebee’s record for just $14.99!”, said Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, parent of Apple Texas. “Anyone who beats this record, can not only say they beat a world record holder but I am excited to offer them FREE Applebee’s food for a year at any Apple Texas or Apple Houston Applebee’s restaurant.”

Dharod is referring to former Applebee’s team member Molly Schuyler (pron: SKY ler), who recently previewed the All-You-Can-Eat Deal in Dallas. She is the top-ranked independent female competitive eater in the world.

She downed 181 Applebee’s wings without a time clock, well short of her 501-wings-in-30 minutes world record. The shortfall, said the 127-pound mother of four, was obvious from the outset.

“Applebee’s wings are the biggest and best wings I’ve ever tasted and I’ve tasted a lot of wings” said Schuyler. “First, they are big wings, you can go back and forth between bone-in and boneless and they are served with endless fries and house made ranch. And the value is unmatched,” quipped Schuyler, whose intake equated to approximately 8 cents per wing. Her feat is time-lapsed here: https://youtu.be/D4YfV6dhkE0

Applebee’s Services, Inc. is not a sponsor of the contest and cannot be held liable. Winner of the challenge will receive free Applebee’s for 1 year at any Apple Texas or Apple Houston location and will be subject to qualifications from Apple Texas Inc. or Apple Houston Restaurants Inc. Challengers in those restaurants must notify the manager on duty that they are attempting to beat the record.

