All Treat, No Trick – Long Island Iced Teas for 50 Cents in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas Applebee’s Restaurants for October Only

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fall is officially upon us and so is the season’s best cocktail deal for Texas residents at select Applebee’s restaurants in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas – the Long Island Iced Tea for 50 cents, appropriately named FalL.I.T.

Long Island Iced Teas for 50 cents are available all day, every day through Halloween at 62 Applebee’s restaurants in Texas. The 10 oz. cocktail is made with a delicious mix of vodka, rum, tequila and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

“Of course, everything is bigger in Texas, and we’re offering our guests the biggest deal on one of our most popular drinks, the Long Island Iced Tea, for only 50 cents,” proclaimed Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, parent of Apple Texas. “Celebrate the return of fall with the biggest deal in the state at Applebee’s!”

Price, participation and availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 62 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Family-owned and operated, Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP currently owns and operates 75 Applebee’s – including 62 in Texas, 47 Sonic Drive-In’s and the 15-unit fine dining concept Roy’s, in addition to owning and operating various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Media Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Apple Texas Group

704-941-7353