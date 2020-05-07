  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Of all the gym owners in Virginia, the state picked Norfolk’s Bill Meyer to offer advice on how to reopen

May 7, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By

He had no idea a friendly email exchange would lead to the governor's appointment.