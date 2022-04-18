All in the Family: Father-Daughter Duo Opens Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in Denver

Family franchise empire debuts popular sandwich concept in Colorado, propelling brand toward 100-unit goal

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has officially made its Colorado debut after opening the doors to its all-new Denver location. As the first of at least five Ike’s restaurants set to open in the greater Denver area, the Central Park storefront was handpicked by father-daughter duo Blair and Camille Woodfield of Woodfield Squared, LLC.

Located at 8300 E. 36th Avenue in the neighborhood formerly known as Stapleton, the Ike’s store opened ahead of schedule, before the new year, in December 2021. The Woodfields have enjoyed tremendous success in the location’s first few months and are enthusiastic about the prospects of growing the Ike’s brand throughout the Mile High City.

“It’s exciting to be the first to bring the Ike’s concept into Colorado,” Blair said. “To be successful in the Denver area, we know we have to bring creativity to the table, and we believe that Ike’s innovative offerings and unique flavor pairings will really resonate with the community and throughout the state.”

Early in his career, Blair served as a multi-unit operator of Wendy’s restaurants. His daughter grew up helping him in the restaurants and after earning her college degree, the two decided to partner. Camille first joined her father in a steakhouse restaurant where she oversaw store operations and training before the pair decided to become multi-unit operators with Ike’s.

“Camille and I are true partners,” said Blair. “We’ve always had a great connection and shared a vision for success. It’s a privilege that I’m able to go on this franchising journey alongside my daughter.”

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches currently has over 80 locations in operation throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas, with additional locations currently under development in Utah, California and Nevada. Ike’s is expecting more than 30% growth in 2022. The brand continues to see explosive growth as it builds a dedicated, loyal following and brings its famous menu and pop culture-inspired sandwich selections to customers from coast-to-coast.

The concept is a sandwich lover’s paradise, offering over 700 deliciously addicting sandwiches – including vegan,, vegetarian and gluten-free options – all spread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” baked directly into the bread. Beyond the extensive and flavorful menu offerings, Ike’s follows a proven business model with low build-out costs, efficient labor practices and waste-reducing operational standards – positioning the concept for rapid franchise development.

“Above all else, love, appreciation and respect serve as the foundation for everything we do at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said Shehadeh. “Blair and Camille have a special connection and it’s been wonderful to see the early success they’ve had here in Denver.”

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues to grow rapidly and is on track to reach the 100-unit milestone by the end of the year.

The brand is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the concept to the top 40 media markets throughout North America. Franchisees receive training and support from start to finish, from site selection expertise to custom training systems and localized brand building. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.Fransmart.com/Ikes-Sandwiches .

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The goal of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: celebrate the unique individual that you are! Founder and namesake Ike Shehadeh first shared his love of sandwiches with San Francisco patrons in 2007, and the concept quickly developed a following of cult-like fans and celebrity supporters. Now a sandwich empire, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is especially known for its delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” which is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread. Ike often collaborates with famous athletes to design a new sandwich creation; try a Madison Bumgarner, Andre S.O.G. Ward or a Marshawn Lynch. With over 700 innovative and indulgent sandwich combinations, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone to love. And, each new location opens with its own exclusive sandwich that is imaginatively named in honor of the community. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding rapidly with 70+ locations throughout five states and additional locations under development. The secret to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches success? They always prioritize the customer’s happiness first. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, visit www.loveandsandwiches.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm for emerging brands Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Ashlyn Ellis

Fransmart

Ashlyn@fransmart.com

703-660-4694

The post All in the Family: Father-Daughter Duo Opens Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in Denver first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.