All-day breakfast, global flavors at Live Hotel's new restaurant

On the same day it opened, Live Casino’s hotel welcomed guests to its new 24-hour restaurant, David’s.

Named after Cordish Companies Chairman David Cordish, the developer who owns the Live Casino complex in Hanover and entertainment properties around the country, David’s pays homage to the longtime Baltimorean.

The wide-ranging menu — with inspiration from Asia, the Mediterranean and the Americas — is a nod to Cordish’s world travels, said Executive Chef Ed Evans.

“[David Cordish] has done a lot of traveling the world, he’s seen a lot, he’s certainly tasted a lot,” said Evans, who oversees nine of the casino’s restaurants in his fourth year at Live.

The restaurant’s interior is spacious and modern, forgoing any nod to the food’s international spirit. The back wall is decorated with floor-to-ceiling photographs of Cordish with friends, at an Orioles game and during his travels, among other scenes.

Cordish wasn’t present at the lunch served to members of the press Wednesday, but Evans and Chef de Cuisine Jimmy Johnson said Cordish helped develop the menu, especially the all-day breakfast options.

In addition to Hong Kong-style French toast ($14), diners can choose from global flavors like hot and sour sea bass ($34) or a giant meatball with spaghetti ($19).

Such a geographically diverse menu might seem overwhelming, but Evans says the theme is based on more than the food.

“Home. When you walk in, you should feel at home with the way the service staff treats you, the way we treat you, the way we present our food,” he said. “Our portions are large because that’s the home feel.”

David’s is located in the Live Hotel lobby. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777, Hanover.

