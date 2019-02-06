All aboard Odyssey Chicago River dinner cruise for Restaurant Week

Dismiss dinner cruises all you want as a tourist thing. When you first set eyes on the stunning glass-topped, flat-bottomed ship christened Odyssey Chicago River, your citified skepticism will be hushed, as was mine. The sleek luxury vessel launched last September, so it’s new to Chicago Restaurant Week, offering dinner for $48.

The polar vortex canceled my initial reservation on what’s touted as the first year-round dining cruise on the Chicago River. The rescheduled cruise was held back dockside at the last minute due to ice in the waterway. On top of that, expectations on the quality of the food were low. While there are lots of Instagram selfies of people posing on board, there was almost no commentary on the food or drinks.

Would this be a Titanic iceberg meets Fyre Festival dinner cruise disaster?

I could have requested a refund or rescheduled again, but my “Chewing” podcast co-host Monica Eng and I were already on our way. Plus they upgraded everyone to an open bar, perfect for two teetotalers, and offered vouchers for full-price cruises good for up to a year.

We boarded nearly in the shadow of the old Tribune Tower, with dramatic ice floes around us.

For our first course, we chose both options: a Caesar wedge salad and lobster cream soup.

The salad was a surprisingly precise and modern take on the classic Caesar, with baby Romaine quartered lengthwise, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, purple opal basil microgreens and herbed croutons on a tangy pool of buttermilk Caesar dressing.

Lobster cream soup with plump, pink rock shrimp, red-veined sorrel microgreens plus brioche croutons, packed a pretty and fatty punch, though no signs of the promised crustacean.

We ordered cioppino and short rib for our main courses, from five entrees that also included mushroom ravioli, maple- and mustard-glazed chicken breast and pan-seared Pacific cod.

The cioppino, inspired by the Italian-American seafood stew, is the only Restaurant Week exclusive. Prince Edward Island mussels, shrimp, Atlantic cod and calamari, in a spicy tomato seafood broth, with sourdough Parmesan toast, was so impressively radiant let’s hope executive chef Frank Simone keeps it on the menu.

Braised beef short rib, seemingly infused with a cabernet sauvignon sauce, was nearly as spoonable as the potato horseradish mash. The carrots, pearl onions and English peas, however, pleasantly retained their fresh vegetal nature.

Dessert, serviceable and served up on a buffet, presented mini apple pies and cheesecake I recognized from Eli’s, plus cake bites as well as chocolate and lemon tartlets.

Let’s do the numbers. Most regular priced dinner cruises start at nearly $150. Even with a current 20 percent off promo code dropping that down around $120, you still save nearly $72 with the $48 deal.

With two cruises added this Saturday and Sunday to the extended Chicago Restaurant Week, jump on this ship if you can.

455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, 866-305-2469, odysseycruises.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 12. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

