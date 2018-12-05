All 31 places that are on the 101 restaurants list for the first time

Our 101 Restaurants We Love list is out. Nearly 1/3 of the restaurants are making their debut, including 15 spots awarded to restaurants that Jonathan Gold reviewed in the last year (look for the Gold byline and the Gold silhouette in the 101 magazine.)

Here’s a look at the new entries on the list:

189 by Dominique Ansel

APL

Badmaash

Bavel

Carnitas El Momo

Bar Ama in the Centenoplex

Chong Qing Special Noodles

Destroyer

Dialogue

El Coraloense

The Exchange

Felix

Freedman’s

The Hearth & Hound

Hippo

Jon & Vinny’s

Kali

Kato

Killer Noodle

Longo Seafood

Ma’am Sir

Majordomo

Native

NoMad

Osawa

Porridge + Puffs

Shiki

Somni

Sonoratown

Triniti

Tsubaki

jenn.harris@latimes.com

Instagram: @Jenn_Harris_