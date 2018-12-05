All 31 places that are on the 101 restaurants list for the first time

Our 101 Restaurants We Love list is out. Nearly 1/3 of the restaurants are making their debut, including 15 spots awarded to restaurants that Jonathan Gold reviewed in the last year (look for the Gold byline and the Gold silhouette in the 101 magazine.)
Here’s a look at the new entries on the list:
189 by Dominique Ansel
APL
Badmaash
Bavel
Carnitas El Momo
Bar Ama in the Centenoplex
Chong Qing Special Noodles
Destroyer
Dialogue
El Coraloense
The Exchange
Felix
Freedman’s
The Hearth & Hound
Hippo
Jon & Vinny’s
Kali
Kato
Killer Noodle
Longo Seafood
Ma’am Sir
Majordomo
Native
NoMad
Osawa
Porridge + Puffs
Shiki
Somni
Sonoratown
Triniti
Tsubaki
