Alinea will soon be open all week — for first time in its 13-year history

Hidden in the latest email blast from The Alinea Group was a very brief mention that Alinea would "now be open on Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning on Monday, May 21st." Though tossed off like not a very big deal, this means that Chicago's most acclaimed restaurant will soon be open seven days a week.

Co-owner Nick Kokonas confirmed by email that Alinea had never previously been open every day. "Our 13th anniversary is May 4 … so we are always pushing to do more," writes Kokonas. "This is the plan for year 14+."

This also seems to indicate that the restaurant's gamble in early 2016 to shut down for a major renovation was going well. When the restaurant reopened in May of that year, it had a completely different menu and even a new dining style. In his review, Phil Vettel wrote that the restaurant now "combines a dozen or so courses (always in unexpected forms) with performance art, and service that borders on choreography."

Sadly, those hoping that the extra days would make it easier to snag a reservation will probably be disappointed. According to Tock, Kokonas' own reservation system, there aren't any tables for two available for the next few months. There are a few tables for groups of four or six, if you can cobble a group together for the gastronomic event.

