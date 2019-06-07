Alinea Group announces new project: The St. Clair Supper Club 

How's this for a nice Friday surprise? Looks like the Alinea Group is adding to its restaurant portfolio. This morning, Nick Kokonas tweeted out a drawing of a new restaurant called The St. Clair Supper Club. The only other information he related was that it was "coming soon."

About all we know currently is its location. The new restaurant will be on the same block of West Fulton Market as Roister, Next and the Aviary — all of which are The Alinea Group projects. Kokonas co-owns the Alinea Group with chef Grant Achatz.

When asked for a comment, Kokonas responded, "Thanks for the interest ... but this one we're just going to let fly without any real announcements ...."

We'll keep you posted when any further information is released.

