Aliens Supporting Social Distancing at Sharpshooter Pit & Grill All in Guests Delight

St. Louis, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sharpshooter Pit & Grill recently reopened the dining area after the mandatory shut-down issued by St. Louis County due to COVID-19.

While we are now open for dining, we are still implementing social distancing policies and other procedures to ensure the safety of our guests.

When you join us for some of our bang-good BBQ, you’ll notice the dining room has tables set up with life-size aliens because the taste is out of this world! The tables are set-up this way to maintain capacity and distancing regulations in both the dining room and deck while providing a fun atmosphere.

It has been a big hit with guests, as they devour smoked brisket, pulled pork, and St. Louis award-winning ribs freshly made every morning. Our pitmaster, who usually starts his day at 3:30 a.m., said he caught one of the aliens BBQ sauce-handed in the kitchen! They just love our homemade sauces.

Sharpshooter Pit & Grill is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and guests to provide an enjoyable experience. These measures include food safety cleaning, facility sanitizing, employee health monitoring, and social distancing between personnel. Come in hungry for some of our famous BBQ and the only thing you’ll be leaving with is a full belly.

For more information about Sharpshooter, please visit www.banggoodbbq.com

Sharpshooter strives to provide exceptional service and aspires to be the leading fast-casual restaurant for smoked meats in the St.Louis area. Our mission is to serve only the highest quality product and be a strong community partner.