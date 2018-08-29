“Alexa, Order from Dunkin’ Donuts:” Dunkin’ Donuts Expands Order-Anywhere Accessibility with Amazon Alexa Integration

DD Perks® Rewards members can now use Amazon Alexa to place a mobile order and skip the wait

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) For a new way to help guests run on Dunkin’ even faster, Dunkin’ Donuts announced today that On-the-Go Mobile Ordering is now available through Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service. With this new integration, DD Perks® Rewards members can place a mobile order for Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, beverages, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches on an Alexa-enabled device, and then speed past the line for pick-up.

Guests who have a DD Perks account and an Amazon account can link them together in the Alexa app once they open the skill, with all ordering and payments happening within Dunkin’ Donuts’ mobile platform. When a guest places and submits an order through Amazon Alexa, they will be asked which location they would like it to be sent to and the time their order will be ready. Guests can order from saved Favorites they have previously ordered via the Dunkin’ Mobile® App.

To start their order, guests need simply say, “Alexa, order from Dunkin’ Donuts.” A more detailed list of steps to follow for placing a Dunkin’ Donuts order via Amazon Alexa can be found on the Dunkin’ Donuts blog at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/.

The new Dunkin’ Donuts Ordering skill for Alexa joins the Dunkin’ Donuts Quiz, first introduced on National Coffee Day last year. The Dunkin’ Donuts Quiz allows users with an Alexa-enabled device to enjoy a unique quiz that includes freshly brewed questions on everything from hot and iced coffee facts and the history of coffee, to Dunkin’ knowledge and donut trivia. To play the quiz, guests can enable the Dunkin’ Donuts skill in the Alexa app and say, “Alexa, play Dunkin’ Donuts Quiz.”

“Our integration with Amazon Alexa is our latest innovation to better serve members of our DD Perks program, which remains one of the fastest growing loyalty programs in the quick service restaurant industry, with nearly 8 million members,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. “As a brand, we are always looking for ways to fit seamlessly into our guests’ daily routines and provide new levels of convenience and speed.”

With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin’ Donuts when they pay using an enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin’ Mobile® App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free, any-size beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants. DD Perks members also receive a coupon for a free, any-size beverage upon enrollment and on their birthday.

To enroll in DD Perks, download the Dunkin’ Mobile App or visit www.DDPerks.com. To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq : DNKN ) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

