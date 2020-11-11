Carol Kaelson/Photographer
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Alex Trebek drew much-needed quiet on ‘Jeopardy!’ set by using Crayola crayons

November 11, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Anthony Salamone
Carol Kaelson/Photographer

Alex Trebek