Alex Seidel Sets Sights on Lakewood

Lakewood, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local award-winning chef, Alex Seidel is set to open a brand-new restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado this year named, Roca’s Pizza & Pasta . Guests can look forward to a new concept that blends traditional Italian cuisine with a modern retro atmosphere. Roca’s currently plans to open in early 2022.

Alex Seidel is no stranger to the world of culinary success. Fruition, Mercantile, and Chook have all received high praise in Denver, and now Seidel is making room for one more name. Roca’s Pizza & Pasta. The new Italian concept will be serving up traditional styled pizzas, homemade pastas, savory appetizers, sweet treats, and refreshing drinks, straight from the mind of Seidel and his Head Chef, Tim Bender.

Seidel has lived in the area for close to twenty years, and this will be his first establishment in the foothills of Jefferson County. “Neighbors have asked me when I’m going to bring something out here…I’m in a good position to do so, and it’s a great opportunity to give back and provide to the local community,” states Seidel, who lives just a few minutes away from the location.

Diners can expect a casual atmosphere, décor reminiscent of old Italian eateries, and plenty of good times. Roca’s Pizza & Pasta is slated to open in February of this year, and all are invited. More details on the official date are to be determined.

Roca’s Pizza & Pasta is a new Italian restaurant located at the corner of Jewell and Deframe, in lovely Lakewood, Colorado. Your place for everything! For more information, please visit rocaspizzaandpasta.com .

