Alewerks wins big at Golden Tap Local Beer Awards

Williamsburg area's Alewerks Brewing Company dominated the 2017 Veer Magazine Golden Tap Local Beer Awards that took place last week.

The brewery took home the top award for Best Brewery by defeating three-time winner O’Connor Brewing Company for the biggest award of the night. This was the fourth year of the Golden Tap Local Beer Awards.

"We've gone every year and we keep winning awards here and there," said brewmaster Geoff Logan. "It keeps getting bigger every year."

The annual awards are run by regional publication Veer Magazine. Each category includes a gold, silver and bronze winner. The winners are determined by 50 percent of Veer Magazine readers' online votes from Oct. 13-Nov. 15. The other half was selected by an anonymous panel of beer experts. Each beer expert chose first, second and third in each category, according to an online post by Veer Magazine publisher Jeff Maisey.

The Brewery of the Year award was determined by a points system and 33 craft breweries in Hampton Roads competed. Alewerks finished with 23 points, followed by a tie by O’Connor and Benchtop Brewing Company with 22 points each.

According to Logan, the award recognition is helpful for a brewery to boost its visibility and motivate the staff to continue creating a high-quality product.

Logan said he was most excited to see some of Alewerks’ flagship beers and the Maizie’s ESB collaboration with DoG Street Pub, the former employer of Alewerks operations director Michael Claar, recognized during the Dec. 12 ceremony at O’Connor Brewing Company.

"Whenever we win any kind of award everyone on staff gets pumped up," Logan said. "We showcase the awards in our taproom so people can see that what we are doing is being recognized."

Alewerks, located at 197 Ewell Road, also earned gold medals in the amber and dark lager categories for its Oktoberfest, the British bitter category for Maizie’s ESB, the Belgian strong ales category for Jubilee XI, and the herb, spice and vegetable beer category for the pumpkin ale, according to Veer Magazine. The brewery also won silver, bronze and runner-up medals in multiple other categories.

Peninsula breweries including Virginia Beer Company, The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery and St. George Brewing Company won either gold, silver or runner-up medals in various categories. Bull Island Brewing Company and Tradition Brewing also were awarded as runners-up.

A complete list of winners can be found at veermag.com.

Peninsula brewery round-up

All ages are welcomed to enjoy a tacky sweater party at Tradition Brewing Company (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News) from 5-11 p.m. Saturday. A $5 cover charge begins at 5:30 p.m. and local Celtic-infused punk rock band Hey Hey Hooligan will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. The German Snack Shack will be on-site. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

Wear an ugly sweater to The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery (81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe) from 6-11 p.m. Saturday during an ugly sweater party featuring a performance from the local brother-sister duo In Layman Terms. The brewery will release a special firkin for the event and food truck Karnage Asada will be on-site. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

The Virginia Beer Company hosts three special events ahead of the new year. The Virginia Theatre Machine will perform a “A Very VA Christmas Carol Act 2,” a special rendition of the Dickens holiday classic, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The brewery will release Holiday Homecoming IPA in 16-ounce cans Friday and have a limited quantity of the beer in the taproom, located at 401 Second St. in the Williamsburg area. Local band Good Shot Judy will perform rom 6-9 p.m. Saturday during “A Fireside Christmas” party. Food truck FoodaTude will be on-site. More info: VirginiaBeerCo.com or 757-378-2903.

