Aldi has cheeses named after '80s hit songs by Def Leppard, GNR, Michael Jackson

First, it was a cheese advent calendars for Christmas. Then, it was heart-shaped cheese for Valentine's Day.

Now, Aldi is playin' hit songs from the '80s in the refrigerated aisle.

Humorously named Happy Farms cheeses, inspired by Def Leppard, Guns 'N Roses, Wham! and Michael Jackson hits from yesteryear, arrive in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The limited-edition goods feature cute, costumed cows struttin' their stuff in refrigerated section. The 5- to 7-ounce blocks are $3.49, according to the grocer's website.

Pour Some Gouda on Me

Oh, in the name of love, chow down on this Gouda wedge and crank up Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Billie Goat Is My Lover

That just doesn't sound right. Nonetheless, do your best moonwalk and grab a block of this blend of cheddar and goat cheese that does its best to honor of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."

Sweet Cheddar of Mine

Have an appetite for destruction? This sharp and curdled cover of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" will hit the spot.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina

Grab some crackers and serve this to your "galentines" on Feb. 14 and then turn up the volume on the Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat

Pour a nice glass of white, open a packages of these goat-cheese medallions and Wham!, you've got a tangy snack. It also pairs well with side of a George Michael singing "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go".

Total Eclipse of the Havarti

Every now and then I like a creamy and mild Danish cheese, especially when it's inspired by Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart".

Now, let's play a fun game of name your own cheese!

I'll start with a little ditty about Pepper Jack & Diane by John Mellencamp. It's an American cheese doing the best that it can.

