Aldi Recalls Flour Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

Aldi has issued a recall for the chain’s Baker’s Corner all-purpose flour due to possible E.coli contamination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the German-owned grocery giant announced the recall on May 23 in conjunction with producer ADM Milling Co. after an investigation indicated flour was the likely source of an outbreak that has sickened 17 people in eight states.

Shoppers who purchased the flour are urged to throw it out or return it for a refund. The affected flour was sold in 5-pound bags with the UPC code 041498130404; a “best if used by” date of December 2, 2019; and lot code L18A02B. It was distributed to Aldi stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

“Aldi takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously,” the company said in a statement. “If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.”

RECALL: Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour sold at ALDI stores in 11 states might be contaminated with E. coli. Check the list for recalled flour. Return them to the store or throw them away. https://t.co/Ly4GCo2kID pic.twitter.com/OipFw2QXtF — CDC (@CDCgov) May 28, 2019

The CDC also notes that shoppers who may have stored flour purchased from ALDI in another container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or packaging info should play it safe and throw the flour out. They should also thoroughly wash the storage containers before using them again.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. The Food and Drug Administration announced on May 24 that the agency is working to determine whether to expand the recall.

Of seven people who were interviewed, four reported eating raw, homemade dough or batter, and two people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour or baking mixes from ALDI, the CDC found. The CDC recommends against eating raw cookie dough made with any flour — which is one of the most practical tips for avoiding food poisoning.