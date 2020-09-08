Aldermen to consider $3.8 million settlement with former Chicago cop who says she was punished for reporting alleged abusive incident

Aldermen are poised to approve a $3.8 million settlement this week for a former Chicago police officer who said she was reassigned to a patrol shift in a dangerous neighborhood because she complained about abusive behavior by a colleague, even though she offered to stop her lawsuit if the department simply returned her to her old job. Former police News Affairs Officer Laura Kubiak brought her suit in 2014, only after city lawyers refused to consider her proposal, according to her attorney, Megan O’Malley.