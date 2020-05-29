Jim Mone
Alderman seeks assurances Home Depot won’t discriminate against immigrants after sign was posted at a Chicago store asking for US ID cards for returns

May 29, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jim Mone

A Northwest Side alderman is seeking assurances from Home Depot that the hardware giant isn’t discriminating against immigrants after a sign was posted in a store near his ward saying people returning products would need to show U.S. ID cards. The sign in the Brickyard Home Depot store in the Montclare neighborhood read “When returning items, please have a valid United States ID ready only, foreign identification is no longer accepted. Thank you for your patronage!”