Al Capone-themed restaurant opening near Winter Garden

A pizza joint themed after Chicago gangster Al Capone is opening in the Hamlin Town Center project near Horizon West.

Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza will join a luxury movie theater, Publix, Walmart and another restaurant themed after an early 20th-century figure, Henry Ford with Ford’s Garage.

Capone’s is the second location for the chain after starting in Fort Myers.

Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza will be prohibition era-themed eatery with wood and iron decor and exposed brick ovens, as well as pictures of famous mobsters.

“We want to create a dining experience and not just a meal with all of our restaurants,” said a statement from Marc Brown, president of 23 Restaurant Services. “Hamlin is an excellent location for Capone’s and Ford’s Garage because of the combination of families and professionals in the community.”

The menu for the original Fort Myers location includes salads, pasta, sandwiches, pizzas, beer, wine and cocktails.

Capone’s owner 23 Restaurant Services also runs Ford’s Garage, the restaurant opening there later this year that includes nods to the Ford Motor Co.’s early vehicles.

The Hamlin Town Center development is a housing and retail project over 650 acres near S.R. 429 and Independence Parkway, south of Winter Garden. When completed it is expected to have about 381 single family homes and a 300-unit apartment complex, in addition to the 400,000 square foot shopping center.

