Al Biernat’s To Open North Dallas Location

Upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant featuring timeless design to celebrate grand opening Oct. 18

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Legendary Dallas restaurateur Al Biernat has finally found a second site he deemed worthy of carrying his name.

Al Biernat’s North Seafood & Steakhouse is only days away from opening its doors at 5251 Spring Valley Road, just east of the Dallas Tollway and north of the Galleria. The site, previously home to Del Frisco’s Steakhouse, has undergone $4 million in renovations to fulfill Biernat’s vision for the restaurant.

“I’ve wanted to open a second location for years, but I just needed to find the perfect space,” said Biernat. “When I heard this site was available, I knew we had to have it. It’s ideally situated to cater to our loyal clientele living in the northern suburbs, and it will give us a wonderful platform to serve a new group of guests that are not as familiar with our brand.”

The Spring Valley site has been undergoing extensive remodeling under the direction of Al’s wife, Jeannie Biernat, and Director of Operations Brad Fuller. The team hired a pair of leading Dallas-based firms – JonesBaker for design and Architexas as the architects – to bring their vision to life.

“We wanted to create a timeless design in keeping with the elevated dining experience our patrons have come to expect from Al Biernat’s,” said Fuller. “Thanks to the incredible team of professionals we’ve assembled, I believe this restaurant will be considered one of the most extraordinary dining spaces in the entire state.”

The Spring Valley restaurant features a wide array of dramatic design elements, from the three-story atrium that casts natural light on the entry to a large, energetic bar room to the right of the main entrance. Multiple dining areas scattered throughout the restaurant offer options from intimate, elegant dining around the fireplace on the main floor to private rooms with seating for 14 and 60 guests upstairs. The second level is anchored by a distinctive “Blue Bar,” which leads outside to a large, open-air terrace perfect for private functions, happy-hour gatherings and even game-day watch parties.

The design team added multiple windows on the main floor to brighten up the space, tile flooring by Exquisite Surfaces, contemporary light fixtures by Kelly Wearslter, multiple booths by Timothy Oulton and the pièce de résistance, an imposing David Yurman photograph of a prowling lion entitled “Carnivore,” displayed behind the hostess stand.

Al Biernat’s has always been renowned for its world-class wine list, and that tradition will continue at the North Dallas location. The new restaurant will house a total of 8,000 bottles in its wine cellar and throughout the premises.

The Spring Valley restaurant will be led by General Manager Eddie Althaus, who has worked with Al Biernat’s for six years, most recently boosting the Oak Lawn restaurant’s brunch traffic from 3,000 to 9,000 patrons each weekend. Althaus’ background includes successful stints at Chamberlain’s Fish Market, Mi Piaci and Salve Ristorante Italiano.

The kitchen will be directed by Chef de Cuisine Anthony Van Camp, a graduate of Mansfield High School and the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Van Camp worked under Chef Anthony Bonbaci for 10 years at Nana and S?R in the Hilton Anatole. Before taking the reins at Al Biernat’s original location on Oak Lawn, Van Camp ran the Stadium Club restaurant at AT&T Stadium.

“Our Spring Valley restaurant is in outstanding hands with Eddie providing extraordinary service to our guests at the front of the house and Anthony bringing his creativity and passion for elegant cuisine to the kitchen,” said Fuller.

Al Biernat’s North will open for dinner only on the main floor beginning Wednesday Oct. 18. Lunch service will commence on Nov. 1, which will also mark the opening of the second floor. For reservations, call 214.219.2201.

Al Biernat’s original location at 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas will celebrate its 20th anniversary next summer. For lunch, dinner or brunch reservations, visit opentable.com, albiernats.com or call 214.219.2201.

