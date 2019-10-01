Air Force Veteran Brings Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Orlando

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Crave features BBQ sandwiched and sliders, pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket pates as well as grilled Hot Dogs, Brats and sausages. They also have delicious sides such as mac n cheese or cornbread. You can top the hot dogs your way with 20+ toppings. In addition to all the meal offerings, Crave also has a Self-Serve Beer Wall. All locations have anywhere from 24-32 taps featuring local craft beer as well as a white and red wine option.

Justin and Tracey Planinz are the newest franchisees for Crave. Justin is an Air Force Veteran and he and his wife came across Crave in their quest to open a franchise. Their daughter Emilee has a great passion for the food industry and has many years under her belt when it comes to restaurant management. When they came across Crave, they were very intrigued by the menu and the design. Once they visited the location they knew it was something they wanted to proceed with. They will be building a location in Orlando, Florida and will open sometime in first quarter next year.

Crave currently has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado and Florida. The brand was created in 2018 by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione, and has become a very popular BBQ franchise upon its debut. Crave is looking to continue its national expansion throughout the US and has 6 stores planned to open within first quarter next year.

If you are interested in becoming part of the Crave family, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.