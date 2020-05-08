Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press
Air Force Heritage, F-22 Raptor demo teams will fly over Hampton Roads Tuesday in health care worker salute

May 8, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press

The flyover will feature two World War II-era P-51 Mustangs alongside an F-22 Raptor.