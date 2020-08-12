  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Aiming to stop UConn parties and blunt COVID-19 risk, Mansfield approves tighter gathering restrictions, fines

August 12, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Emily Brindley

The town has not yet enacted the limits, though, and is still waiting on state approval to do so.