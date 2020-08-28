  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Aggressive beefalo still loose in Plymouth

August 28, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Jesse Leavenworth
americanbeefalo.org

A highly aggressive “beefalo” bull remains on the loose in Plymouth.