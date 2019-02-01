After years of tinkering, Amaro Amorino distiller creates a bitter that would make grandpa proud

Skip Tognetti was a writer and editor most of his career, but says he always “liked to make things.” One of those “things” turns out to be a fantastic amaro he named after his Italian grandfather, Amorino (which translates from Italian as “little love”).

Nonno Amorino (nicknamed “Morino”) owned a liquor store in Rome, the kind where neighbors would come fill up their table wine jugs from spigots, and it was there that young Skip, who spent summers in Italy, learned that alcohol was “part of community — something you share around the table.”

When Tognetti decided to open a distillery in his adult hometown of Seattle, he quickly learned that everything was harder than he thought it was going to be. He leapt the hurdles of small-business funding, licensing and regulation, package design, sales — all of the typical barriers to entry entrepreneurs face — and launched Letterpress Distilling in 2012. His original plan included whiskey and gin, but because Washington has more distilleries than any other state, the competitive landscape left him needing a niche. His Old World heart steered him toward Italian liqueurs. After three years and close to 30 iterations, Tognetti landed on the formula worthy of Grandpa Morino’s name.

The resulting spirit, Amaro Amorino, fits perfectly into what Tognetti calls the “gateway family” of amari, accompanied by notable Italian cousins like Ramazzotti, Nonino and Montenegro. Approachable, medium bitter, with a citrusy backbone, warm spice and tobacco, Tognetti’s liqueur is built from an infusion of dried Seville orange peel, allspice, nutmeg, chamomile, sarsaparilla and cubeb peppercorns in a spirit base distilled from locally grown wheat. The bitterness is then layered in, with gentian root and two types of cinchona bark.

Tognetti’s amaro can ably handle the job of a mixer in cocktails and a sipper as a digestivo. Amaro Amorino works beautifully in the contemporary classic Paper Plane cocktail, but Tognetti suggests tweaking the traditional equal-parts formula a bit to create the rugged Broken Fence (see recipe). We also love his idea for a straightforward Mezzo-Mezzo, which combines a shot of bourbon and a shot of Amaro Amorino for a pared-down, Italianate Old-Fashioned riff.

Look for the handsome, letterpress-inspired label on Chicago liquor store shelves in January.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

Broken Fence

Makes: 1 cocktail

½ ounce Aperol

1 ounce Amaro Amorino

¾ ounce bourbon

¾ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe.

