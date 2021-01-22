Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

After two-year court fight, DuPage County dog gets the chance to prove he’s not dangerous

January 22, 2021 | 2:57pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John Keilman
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Dog gets the chance to prove he’s not dangerous after two-year court fight in DuPage County.