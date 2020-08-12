Terrence Antonio James
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

After tribute to slain teen activist Caleb Reed, Mather High council votes out school resource officer

August 12, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Hannah Leone
Terrence Antonio James

The principal said his "stomach churned at the weight of this decision."