After making polio vaccine in his Pittsburgh lab, Jonas Salk tested it on his own kids, recalls his son, who hated needles
It's been 66 years since Jonas Salk’s vaccine was widely distributed to keep kids from becoming crippled and to save lives. The vaccine was developed in his lab at the University of Pittsburgh and tested on Salk's own children, as his son, Peter, recalled. Lessons learned from Salk's quest could aid the many researchers chasing a coronavirus vaccine.