Paul W. Gillespie
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

After having unusual semester with less liberty, Naval Academy midshipmen to start winter break after Army-Navy game

December 9, 2020 | 5:58am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Heather Mongilio
Paul W. Gillespie

The last activity of the fall semester for midshipmen will be the Army-Navy game Saturday.