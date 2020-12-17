After errant raid of social worker’s home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says city will not block residents’ access to their own police records

December 17, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday said the city will no longer withhold video from residents seeking police records of their own incidents after being criticized for the city’s handling of a wrongful raid on social worker Anjanette Young’s home. Lightfoot made the promise a day after denying that her administration withheld footage from Young of a February 2019 raid where Young was handcuffed naked by officers who had wrongly entered her home.