October 3, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
After dodged questions and bungled timeline, White House doctor and chief of staff offer a confusing picture of Trump’s health
President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and faces a “critical” next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday — in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.