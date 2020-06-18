  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

After delays due to coronavirus, Whole Foods store opens doors in Harbor East

June 18, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Sameer Rao
Courtesy of Whole Foods

The store was previously located at 1001 Fleet St.