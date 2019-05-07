After closing, U.B. Dogs decides to reopen in the Loop 

Last November, I mourned the loss of one of Chicago’s last great hot dog stands in the Loop. U.B. Dogs had served great sausages and fresh-cut fries in the area for eight years, but owner Joe Plonka was exhausted and wanted to take a break.

“Obviously, the decision has nothing to do with our success, but my fiancee and I are tired of cooking,” said Plonka at the time. He planned to take some time off, travel, then maybe find a less demanding restaurant concept to put in the space.

Turns out, Plonka had a change of heart. In an Instagram post, he announced that U.B. Dogs will be reopening: “After doing both extensive research about various new concepts, as well as some soul searching, we’ve come to the conclusion that we just really want to keep serving the good people of Chicago good Chicago food.”

On the phone, Plonka says that the time off allowed him to reevaluate the business.

“Once we got out of here, we took some time and started to realize how good we had it,” says Plonka. “I had just burnt myself out. To be busy is the best problem to have, but I only had one sick day in 7 ½ years.”

Now he”s ready to attack U.B. Dogs again with a more comprehensive plan. “I have lots of friends in the restaurant industry, and they showed me some new techniques and new equipment, which could help us speed up the process,” says Plonka. “This opens us up to do catering.”

Along with new equipment, he’s also bringing in local artist Sick Fisher to lend the space a much different look. He also has tentative plans to open more locations in the future. “I definitely want to keep my eye on that,” says Plonka.

There’s no exact date for reopening, but he hopes it will happen in the next couple of months. “I just keep saying summer 2019,” says Plonka.

U.B. Dogs, 185 N. Franklin St., ubdogs.com

