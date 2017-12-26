After 75 years, Twohey's in Alhambra is closing; Alma at the Standard to close as well

From the closing of a neighborhood favorite to a new speakeasy in Highland Park, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food and drink world:

Moving on: For 75 years, the Twohey’s Restaurant has been a neighborhood favorite for burgers, onion rings and hot fudge sundaes. It originally opened in 1943 in Pasadena, then moved to its current location, at the corner of Huntington Drive and Atlantic Boulevard in Alhambra, 10 years later. On Feb. 1, the restaurant will close, a result of owners Jim and Tanya Christos and Greg Mallis not being able to extend the lease. The three recently opened Twohey’s Tavern, a modern version of the diner, in the former La Nueva Posada space on Foothill Boulevard in Pasadena. While the original Twohey’s may be closing, you can still order the onion rings, and an updated version of the original Stinko Burger (pickles and onions) called the Stinko 2.0 (caramelized onion, pickles and garlic aioli) at the tavern. And for dessert, the new Twohey’s Tavern will serve the classic ice cream sundae topped with the same hot fudge. 1224 N. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, (626) 284-7387, www.twoheys.com.

Checking out: Chef Ari Taymor is closing the Alma restaurant at the Standard Hollywood after a two-year run at the hotel. The last night of service is Sunday, Dec. 31. Taymor had originally started Alma as a pop-up in Venice before opening a restaurant at a small space in downtown L.A. in 2012. In 2013, Alma was named best new restaurant by Bon Appétit magazine. It remained in downtown L.A. for three years before moving to the Standard Hollywood. A to-be-announced project will take the restaurant’s place. In a statement, Taymor said: “I’m proud of the work that myself and Alma accomplished with the Standard over the course of our tenure. We will continue to support the tremendous hotel, staff and partners who helped us along the way.” 8300 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 822-3131, alma-la.com.

Moving on up: Chances are if you’ve had a good grilled cheese in the last five years, it might have come from the Blind Barber, the Culver City barber shop with a speakeasy, that also happens to serve excellent grilled cheese sandwiches. Owners Jeff Laub and Josh Boyd plan to open a Blind Barber location in Highland Park, in the Frank’s Highland Park Camera building on Figueroa. The setup will be the same as the Culver City location: shaves and haircuts in the front, cocktails and grilled cheese sandwiches, tacos and salads in the back restaurant, accessible by a “discreet” door. The new location is scheduled to open early next year. 5715 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, blindbarber.com/pages/los-angeles.

All the things: The team behind the Terroni Italian restaurants has opened Dopolavoro, a market and deli, just down the block from the Terroni on Spring Street in downtown L.A. The market carries products from Spain, France, Italy and Greece, including cheese, charcuterie, wine and more. There are pre-made meals to-go at a From Our Kitchen section and, in the Pasta Lab, handmade fresh pastas and sauces. The market also carries produce, dairy products, par-baked breads and gift boxes. 808 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 266-8530, www.dopolavorodtla.com.

Getting saucey: Kogi BBQ and Locol chef Roy Choi will start selling a line of products at Williams-Sonoma stores in January. The products include an “everything sauce” made with gochujang (fermented chile paste), garlic, sesame and pear; a BBQ sweet and spicy sauce; a BBQ “splash sauce” made with rice vinegar; an L.A. seasoning made with chiles and toasted sesame seeds; and a cheesy ramen kit that requires you simply to add water, American cheese and an egg. The sauces are $16.95, the seasoning mix is $11.95 and the ramen kit is $5. At Williams-Sonoma stores, www.williams-sonoma.com.

