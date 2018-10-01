After 4 years, Bohemian House closes its doors
In July 2014, co-owners Markus Chwajol and Dan Powell gambled that a fine-dining restaurant focused on Central European food could succeed in tourist-choked River North.
That gamble succeeded in a big way; Bohemian House (11 W. Illinois St.) racked up national recognition and glowing local reviews, and shone a spotlight on an unknown chef named Jimmy Papadopoulous (now an established star, cooking at Bellemore).
The noble experiment ends today. Bohemian House has closed its doors a little more than four years after its debut.
Powell posted a statement on Facebook, which reads in part:
“Having earned four consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand Awards, routine national recognition and a host of Chicago dining accolades, it’s bittersweet for us to share that today, we are closing the doors of Bohemian House in order to focus on other projects.
“We are grateful to our incredibly hard-working staff and management that made all of the above possible...I especially want to give a heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers, regulars, family and friends who supported us over the years.”
