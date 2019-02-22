After 30 years, Malort is home. Production of the bitter liqueur returned to Chicago this week.

For the first time in a generation, Chicago-made bottles of Malort have been released, marking a homecoming for the bitter booze we love to hate. The first bottles shipped Thursday.

You may know that the Carl Jeppson Co. had been making Malort in Florida for the past 30 years. Then CH Distillery, the spirits-maker headquartered in the East Pilsen neighborhood, bought the company last September. Though CH acquired the secret recipe to Jeppson’s Malort in the sale, after countless recipe tests to make the iconic liqueur itself, the distillery decided not to use one of the ingredients.

“Sometime in the ’70s, for some reason, they started adding artificial coloring,” said CH Distillery owner and head distiller Tremaine Atkinson. “We didn’t think it needed it, so we’re not using that. There’s no added color.”

Instead, the CH Distillery-made Malort may hew closer to the original recipe of Swedish immigrant Carl Jeppson, who created what he called a homemade medicinal drink during 1930s Prohibition.

“We use organic rye and wheat grain from Kane County,” said Atkinson. “It’s all natural, and it's really got nothing in it that's going to make you feel bad the next day.” Except maybe alcohol. Malort is still 70 proof, or 35 percent alcohol.

“It's made as a really high-quality product, and that's part of our ethic,” added Atkinson, whose 5-year-old distillery is known for its subtle, elegant vodka, its lime-accented Key Gin and other ingredient-driven spirits.

The wormwood, however, will still come from Northern Europe. The bitter herb imparts the flavor that induces the infamous involuntary Malort face.

“The particular one that we get is really special, and it's quite different from the local stuff that I've had here,” said Atkinson.

This year, CH will inflict Malort upon four new markets: Milwaukee, Madison, Indianapolis and Kansas City.

Chicago area stores, for now, will likely still be selling the final bottles from Florida, where production has ended. At the moment, the only place you can definitely find locally made Malort, by the bottle ($18 for 750 milliliters, $3 for 50 milliliters) and the shot glass ($4), is the CH Distillery tasting room on Randolph Street, in the West Loop Gate neighborhood. (When it reaches local stores, the price is expected to stay the same as Florida-made Malort; Binny’s charges $17.99.) If you’re wondering about the origin, check the back label. The distillery would not disclose how many bottles were in the first run, but there should be enough to “supply our partners for the next three months,” said Dan Janes, director of marketing.

Meanwhile back at the East Pilsen HQ, distiller Nick White was hand-labeling Malort bottles Thursday.

“Distillers do everything, especially in a craft distillery,” said White. “I have to know how to distill, how to make formulas, but also run the mill, run the bottling line and, yes, sometimes hand-label bottles.”

None of the other CH spirits have neck labels, so the distillery is waiting for a new neck labeler machine custom-made in Italy.

I tasted the new Chicago-made Malort, and for better or worse, it maintains the essence of grapefruit meets gasoline. White has a different take on its flavor.

“It’s like a hug for your tongue,” said the distiller.

CH Distillery/The Bar & Table, 564 W. Randolph St., 312-707-8780, chdistillery.com/bar-and-table

This article has been updated to include prices.

