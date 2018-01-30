I’ve been in contact with a group that’s trying to launch a pizzeria in Zambia and their project looks really interesting. The idea is that pizza is to support local farms by basing the menu on local ingredient availability rather than costly imports. A pizzeria will also provide jobs for young people with growth potential for those who want to open shops of their own. The first location of Africa Pizza Project is located in Lusaka, Zambia.

To donate restaurant equipment or funds, please contact Chipayeni Kaluluma Mwanza at ycezambia@gmail.com.