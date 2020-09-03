Affordable housing loan program aims to boost Chicago’s South and West sides

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to join an affordable housing lender on Thursday to announce a big loan program designed to improve the city’s stock of inexpensive apartments. The Community Investment Corporation’s launch of its $330 million, five-year loan pool for private landlords to renovate or purchase units comes as the mayor seeks to gain traction for her own ambitious “Invest South/West” commercial program designed to improve struggling neighborhood shopping districts on the South and West sides using city money to jump-start private investment.