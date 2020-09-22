Advocacy groups craft long to-do list for next Cook County Circuit Court clerk, rip incumbent Dorothy Brown for ‘unprepared’ response to pandemic

A trio of government advocacy and research groups dropped a wide-ranging bundle of recommendations on Tuesday for the next Cook County Circuit Court clerk to implement as part of an overhaul to a court system they say remains outdated under outgoing incumbent Dorothy Brown. The Chicago Appleseed Fund for Justice, Civic Federation and Chicago Council of Lawyers issued the 24-page report that urges the winner of the Nov. 3 election for county clerk to revamp the system’s technology, improve transparency and follow the federal monitor on hiring and employment practices.