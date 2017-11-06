The adventurous Gideon Sweet is 'anti-signature dish,' big on small plates

International travels inspire and inform the menu at Gideon Sweet, the new joint venture of chefs Graham Elliot and Matthias Merges, opening Friday.

They describe their menu as “naschen” after the German word for “to nibble” or “to snack.” Appropriately, small plates and shareables are the name of the game.

“We’re so passionate and inspired by different cultures and cuisines,” Merges said. “We try to bring some of those interesting techniques or ingredients back with us and start from zero. A lot of these dishes show some part of our love of traveling.”

The menu is ingredients-driven and ever-changing, Merges said, depending on what interesting items the chefs come across and what is available seasonally. The duo hope to give guests a literal taste of their travels, with flavors and components they’ve picked up on their adventures. The intent is guests DIY their meal, rather than focus on traditional courses from appetizers to entrees.

Gideon Sweet’s focused food menu will feature fixed items priced between $5 and $16, like Okinawan sweet potato with hot coconut curry, warm king crab with uni butter, smoked trout roe and seaweed, and pigtail agnolotti (a stuffed pasta) with pecorino. In addition to the regular menu, a nightly mix of eight to 10 dim sum-style dishes will be offered tableside, allowing an opportunity to learn the back story of the dish or drink.

“It’s just a really great opportunity for people to have an elevated experience at the table,” Merges said.

Elliot said the duo are almost “anti-signature dish,” meaning that they want to start with a clean slate each day and use whatever comes into their kitchen in new ways. As dishes emerge, sometimes cocktail pairings will be recommended to patrons who order them.

“It’s important to change for change’s sake because guests ... do want that experience of being exposed to tons of new things and also the story behind it,” Elliot said. “It’s going to be a little more interactive (among) the kitchen, service, dining room, cocktail program. We all want to help inspire the team as well as the guests that are coming in.” Merges added that spontaneity is crucial to Gideon Sweet and he hopes to spark creativity when coming across interesting products.

The bar program is helmed by Alex Bachman, original bar director of Merges’ Billy Sunday. With a focus on craft and unique spirits, expect a combination of small pours, mixed drinks and vintage spirits. Bachman’s company Sole Agent will be curating the list of rare vintage spirits, updated according to availability.

The so-called small pours — inspired by classic food pairings — can be sipped, savored or shot, said Bachman. Lower-priced than the other drinks, they’re meant to invite exploration and jumping around the menu, instead of settling for one drink — like an aperitif or digestif, but at any point in your meal.

For a taste of Spain, for instance, order the manzanilla sherry accompanied with pickled green cherry tomato, sourced from Jen Rosenthal at her Bronzeville urban farm, Planted. Or you can opt for the rhum pour, if you’re feeling French Caribbean and want a taste of traditional ti’ punch from Martinique.

Cocktails like the cobbler are just as interesting, made with pawpaw fruit, a miraculously tropical tree fruit indigenous to Pennsylvania, and mixed with saffron, aloe, annatto seed bitters and palo cortado sherry. Bachman is also making sparkling cocktails via force carbonation, yielding softer drinks that are more adult than pop, like the Secrestat chinato, blend of herbal French genepy with kola nut tonic.

Elliot says the restaurant’s philosophy is that nothing is right or wrong in the kitchen, which allows the chefs freedom to play with ingredients and pairings.

Merges said he hopes to make a statement about buying local and partnering with farmers to plan for what they’re planting for the following year.

"If this is done correctly, people will come in because … it’s kind of (an) adventure,” Merges said. “Come in, and trust us. Go for the ride.”

