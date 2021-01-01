AdventHealth welcomes first babies of 2021

The new year kicked off in a joyous way for several Central Florida families early this morning.“Baby Cruz,” a boy, was born 14 minutes into 2021 to Joannelys Cruz of Orlando at AdventHealth Winter Park. Mother and baby are doing fine, according to a hospital news release.Then at 12:21 a.m., Baby Marcus, a boy, was born to Quateisha Livingston of Mount Dora at AdventHealth Watermen hospital in Tavares. At 12:57 a.m., another baby boy was born at AdventHealth Orlando. They were the hospital’s first babies of 2021.