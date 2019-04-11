Add Chicken & Waffles to Your Menu – It’s Quick & Easy with Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA (Restaurant News Release) Chicken & Waffles is one of the most requested menu items at restaurants across the nation.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, makes it easy and cost effective for any restaurant to add Chicken & Waffles. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost with the use of their world-famous waffle mix.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040