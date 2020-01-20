Add the #1 Rated Hotel & Restaurant Waffle to Your Menu – It’s Easy with Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Now you can add the #1 rated hotel & restaurant waffle to your menu. The very popular taste and aroma of Golden Malted Waffles have been proven to generate repeat business and positive customer reviews.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, it’s easy and cost-effective to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan and on-going service at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Waffle Mixes.