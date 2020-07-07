Adapting the Premier Culinary Event of the Season, Newport Beach Wine & Food to Host “Wine & Dine Harborside” on October 10, 2020

Plus, New Bespoke Live Events, Virtual Tasting Events and An Original Podcast Will Bring Newport Beach Wine & Food To Fans Year-Round

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newport Beach Wine & Food , Southern California’s most intimate and acclaimed culinary and wine event, will reimagine their much-anticipated seventh annual festival with “Wine & Dine Harborside,” a new epicurean lifestyle event taking place by boat on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Newport Harbor. Adapted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will offer the same high-end, intimate experience that keeps Newport Beach Wine & Food attendees returning year after year, while ensuring the safety of the event’s guests, restaurants and partners.

The “Wine & Dine Harborside” event will give guests a grand showcase of Newport Beach’s most beloved restaurants by rented Duffy or personal boat. Groups of eight to ten attendees will embark on a tour of the Newport Harbor and experience a variety of food, wine, beer, spirit tastings and experiential activations, with boats docking directly at each tasting destination.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting August 3rd, 2020 at Newport Beach Wine & Food’s website .

Additionally, guests will be able to connect with the Newport Beach Wine & Food year-round with the launch of the Bespoke Collection and a weekly food and wine industry-related podcast, “Bites of Newport Beach Wine & Food,” hosted by Founder & CEO of Newport Beach Wine & Food, Stefanie Farnsworth Salem.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Newport Beach Wine & Food offerings beyond our annual four day weekend of events in October,” said Salem. “We feel that each of our new endeavors encapsulates a unique aspect of Southern California and Newport Beach’s culinary experience, which our loyalists old and new will be able to engage with throughout the year.”

The Bespoke Collection will bring the Newport Beach Wine & Food experience into homes for the host and 10-12 of their closest friends and colleagues to enjoy via private zoom call or a live, in person private event. The luxurious, high-end events will feature unique food and beverage pairings selected by the host and led by master sommeliers, food experts and celebrity chefs.

The lineup of events include “Learn How To Taste Like a Master” led by a Master Sommelier, Hundred Acre Wine Paired Dinner, Champagne & Petrossian Caviar, Riedel Master Glass Tasting Seminar and Interactive Local or Celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstrations and Dinners that can take place either virtual or live. The Bespoke experience will be elevated from the first moment, with the event’s food and beverage selection arriving via luxury automobile, which the host will select and guests may test drive.

For a weekly dose of Newport Beach Wine & Food, the festival’s new podcast, “Bites of Newport Beach Wine & Food,” will offer interviews between Salem and renowned chefs and sommeliers about the food & wine industry and offer tricks of the trade. Interviewees include Chef Alan Greely, who ran Costa Mesa’s The Golden Truffle for 37 years; Chef Art Smith, who served as the personal chef for Oprah Winfrey for years; Chef Hubert Keller, known for his popular and award-winning restaurant Fleur de Lys in San Francisco and Las Vegas; and master sommeliers Michael Jordan and Fred Dame. The podcast is available to listen to starting August 3rd, 2020 when “Wine & Dine Harborside” tickets go on sale. To inquire about Virtual Private, Corporate or Bespoke Collection events, please email info@newbefest.com .

For more information about Wine & Dine Harborside tickets and lineup, Bespoke Collection Events, and the "Bites of Newport Beach Wine & Food" Podcast, visit www.newportwineandfood.com