  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Actor Kelly Preston of ‘Jerry Maguire’ fame dies at 57, husband John Travolta confirms

July 13, 2020 | 8:06am
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By

Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband said.