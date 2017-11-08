Actor Bob Saget, Chicago food journalist Kelly Rizzo get engaged

“Fuller House” star Bob Saget and Chicago food reporter Kelly Rizzo announced Wednesday they are engaged.

“Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory," Rizzo posted on Instagram as she showed off her engagement ring.

Saget surprised Rizzo by proposing last week in Big Sur, Calif. Rizzo, 38, and Saget, 61, met through a mutual friend in early 2015. They have been spotted dining together in Chicago in the months since and Saget has been featured on her series “Eat Travel Rock.”

Saget divorced Sherri Kramer, with whom he shares three daughters, in 1997.

