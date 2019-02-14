Ace of Cakes vs. Cake Boss: Baltimore's Duff Goldman to face off with Buddy Valastro in new Food Network show

Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman, who rose to fame with his cake decorating show “Ace of Cakes,” is partaking in a baking battle against “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro on the Food Network in March.

The challenge will air on the Food Network series “Buddy vs. Duff,” a six-week reality baking competition scheduled to premiere March 10 at 9 p.m., according to a network news release.

Each episode will feature Goldman and Valastro comparing skills in two rounds — a “Bake-Off” to test technical precision and a “Cake-Off” to show decorating expertise, the release states.

The first episode will feature the two pastry chefs making their favorite family recipes during the “Bake-Off”, followed by a car-inspired cake challenge during the “Cake-Off.”

Other episodes are said to feature carnival treats, Bollywood-inspired cakes and illusion cakes for a special show at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, according to the release.

In the finale, scheduled to air April 14 at 9 p.m., Goldman will return to Charm City Cakes and Valastro will return to his Carlo’s Bake Shop to construct their final space-themed cakes, the release states. Charm City Cakes, which Goldman started in 2002, has locations in Baltimore and Los Angeles.

