Accomplice Beer Company Earns Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival

Accomplice Beer Company recognized at world's largest professional beer competition

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Finally Restaurant Group ’s (FRG), Accomplice Beer Company was awarded a silver medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association . The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony in late October, hosted on The Brewing Network.

As part of FRG’s family of restaurant brands, Accomplice Beer Company is the exclusive brewery that provides custom beers for all of FRG’s Montana and Wyoming Rib & Chop House locations . Accomplice was recognized in the “Other Strong” beer-style category for its Krimson King, a mix of German and American light and crystal malts blended together to create an incredibly well-balanced beer with just the right amount of caramel sweetness and crimson color.

“In a year that has been defined by a global pandemic sweeping the globe, it’s very exciting to see our local Wyoming brewery celebrating such a prestigious award,” said Burke Moran, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group. “Accomplice Beer Company’s mission has always been to enhance the craft beer experience through interactive education and the application of knowledge; resulting in an outstanding draught that stands the test of time and we are so proud to see that Accomplice continues to still make world-class beer despite all of 2020’s challenges.”

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”

For more information on the GABF competition, including a complete 2020 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com .

About Accomplice Beer Company

The Accomplice Beer Company was founded on the belief that great craft beer should be complimented with excellent food and customer service. This dedication to our customers is the foundation of our uncompromising pursuit to make the perfect pint. At the Accomplice, we aim to proudly carry on the 10,000-year-old craft of making beer using only pure water, farm-grown barley, the best hops, and select yeasts.

About Finally Restaurant Group

At Finally Restaurant Group, we take pride in bringing our unique brand of customer service and great food to exceptional small towns across the US. Our staff is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences that raise the bar in each of our communities. We look at our guests more like family than as customers — doing our best to earn their business with each and every meal. As a company, we value the many contributions of our employees and we strive to provide advancement opportunities for our team. Through rigorous training, time-honored processes and a focus on building culture, we provide our staff with the foundation to deliver not only excellent food, but memorable dining adventures. Since our humble beginnings, we’ve opened numerous restaurants across the US, and we hope to continue with our fortunate success. We can’t say thank you enough to our loyal customers, our dedicated staff and the community members who make our small towns vibrant places to live.

