John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
Acclaimed Italian-influenced Korean restaurant Passerotto closing, in part due to the coronavirus

September 8, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Grace Wong
Passerotto in Andersonville will close Saturday, just two years after opening.