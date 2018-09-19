Acai Express on Fast Track to U.S. Expansion

Leading Organic Super Food Franchise Signs Two New U.S. Franchisees

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Acai Express®, the Puerto Rico-based lifestyle brand that offers an acai berry fresh fruit and nutrient-rich menu for healthier living, has awarded two U.S. franchises: one in Denver, Colorado and the other in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

These new franchisees, signed shortly after Acai Express® entered the U.S market in May, speak to the popularity and health benefits of the acai berry and consumer demand for the turnkey Acai Express® franchise concept. From their humble beginnings as a single San Juan surf side food truck, Acai Express® has grown to thirteen (13) locations in Puerto Rico, and three (3) franchise locations in Cocoa Beach, FL; Denver, CO, and Rockaway Township, NJ.

The cornerstone of Acai Express® fast casual menu is the acai berry, a purple, antioxidant-rich stone fruit that hails from the Amazon River basin. The Acai Express® franchise differentiates itself by using only 100% pure, Grade A, organic acai berries to promote a healthy lifestyle. The menu of high quality, high nutrient meals, grain bowls, and/or desserts includes acai, oatmeal and pitaya bowls, smoothies, salads, juices and lemonades. ”The preference for a healthy lifestyle and the demand for a super food based diet has never been stronger.” Says Acai Express® founder, Hector Westerband. He envisions Acai Express® outposts in every city in America and around the globe.

“Acai Express® offers a high quality alternative to fast food, with healthy fresh foods that taste great and are good for you.” Says Denver, CO franchisee, Jacob Kahn. “In addition to a turnkey operating system and its entrepreneurial spirit, I was particularly drawn to the Acai Express® brands commitment to social responsibility. Specifically, the support Acai Express® provides the Brazilian communities where the acai berry is grown to help conserve the Amazon rainforest. I am excited to be bringing the brand to Colorado.”

New franchisee George Paul in NJ agrees, “I decided to become an Acai Express franchisee because I believe there is a growing trend in the restaurant industry for healthier options not only among fitness conscious individuals but also amongst teens, Millennials and even the older generations. I believe Acai Express Superfood Bowls is well positioned to succeed with its Superfood menu and commitment to providing our guests with healthful and freshly made products in an atmosphere that promotes fitness, wellness, and positivity.”

Acai Express® launched its U.S. expansion effort with the help of franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC. Mr. Occhiogrosso has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales, and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and brands found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC.

About Acai Express®

Acai Express® is an Acai-based super food shop that uses fresh and organic ingredients to create nutrition-rich meals for active and adventurous consumers who are proactive about their health and wellbeing. From one surfside food truck in Puerto Rico in 2013, Acai Express has grown into a recognized lifestyle brand available in 15 locations in the Puerto Rico and the U.S. Acai Express combines the growing trend toward one bowl meals, super food ingredients, and fresh fruit smoothies in a socially responsible business model.

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

For more information on ACAI EXPRESS® fast casual restaurant concept, please visit acaiexpress.com. For information on owning your own ACAI EXPRESS® franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at gary@frangrow.com

Contact:

Gary Occhiogrosso

Franchise Growth Solutions

917-991-2465

gary@frangrow.com